DENNIS HOGSETT, 81, passed peacefully August 20, 2020, at his home in South Point, Ohio. He was the son of William Morgan Hogsett and Yvonne Hogsett, both deceased. He was preceded in death by brother Gary Hogsett and grandson Bradley Sylvia. He is survived by wife Sunny Hogsett of 55 years, son Mark Hogsett of Melbourne Beach, Fla., daughter Tonya and son-in-law Chris Daniels of South Point, Ohio, brother Billy Hogsett of St. Marys, W.Va., grandson Mark A. Hogsett of Kentucky, and brothers-in-law Terry and Russ Sands. He was a member of Tri-State Worship Center, an avid golfer and a retired biker. He was known as the Mayor of TSWC. He loved God and always had a smile on his face. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Tri-State Worship Center, 901 Solida Road, South Point. Funeral services start at 4 p.m. with Pastor Terry Wagner officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.slackandwallace.com.
