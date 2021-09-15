DONALD BLAKE, 79, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital due to Covid complications. He was born June 18, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Donald and Garnet Blake. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Drucella Blake. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margaret McCall Blake; two children, Mary Beth (Mike) Chaffin and Darren (Rochelle) Blake; one brother, Roger (Sherri) Blake; and two grandchildren, Michael Chaffin and Kristin Blake. Donald was employed at AK Steel in the Electronics Department and retired in 2002 after 38 years. He was a member of Cross Point Community Church. Donald was much-loved by family and friends. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Eddy Gandy officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit two hours prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.slackandwallace.com. The family would like to extend much thanks to the staff at Cabell Huntington ICU for their wonderful care.
