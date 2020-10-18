Essential reporting in volatile times.

DONALD EARL KELLEY, 92, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at home. He was born March 19, 1928, in Sistersville, W.Va., a son of the late Earl and Myrle Tracy Kelley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Murdock Kelley. He is survived by three children, Brenda (George) Sites of Bolivar, Ohio, Scot (Diann) Kelley of South Point, Ohio, Barry Kelley of South Point, Ohio, as well as 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and three brothers, Richard Kelley, Herbert Kelley and Jim Kelley, and multiple nieces and nephews. Donald was a member of the Church of Christ in South Point, Ohio, and served as an Elder for many years. He was retired from Aristech Chemical and a veteran of the Korean War. Public visitation will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; face mask and social distancing will be observed. Private graveside service for the family will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

