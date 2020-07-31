Essential reporting in volatile times.

DORIS JEAN KEENEY, 86, of South Point, Ohio, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton, Ohio. She was born August 29, 1933, in Chesapeake, Ohio, a daughter of the late Homer Keeney and Hattie Ferris Keeney. She was a bus driver for Dawson-Bryant School District and was a member of Harmony Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eugene Keeney; four brothers, Raymond, Everett, Robert C. and Elva Keeney; and one sister, Margaret Huff. Survivors include her children, Donald E. (Gay) Keeney of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Sherrill Leffingwell of South Point, Ohio; four grandchildren, Micah L. O’Connor, Mila D. (Paul) Helsel, Jeremy E. Leffingwell and Jarod R. (Madison) Leffingwell; and seven great-grandchildren, Grayson Collins, Sheridyn Collins, Anistyn Collins, Saban J. Helsel, Kayleigh Rowe, Kinsleigh Leffingwell and Kyler Leffingwell. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio, with Jack Finch officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.slackandwallace.com.

