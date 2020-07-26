Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


DOROTHY BILLS SWANSON, 90, of Mechanicsville, Va., formerly of South Point, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020. She was born June 4, 1930, the daughter of the late John Hurston Bills and Cynthia Lucas Bills. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Othar, Kermit, William, Cline, Clarence and Ivan. Arrangements are being handled by Monaghan Funeral Home in Mechanicsville, Va., and Slack and Wallace Funeral Home in South Point, Ohio. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Green Valley Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. We will be departing Slack and Wallace Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Wednesday if you would like to follow the hearse to the cemetery. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.