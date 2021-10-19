EARL EDWARD KOSTER, 89, of Pedro, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021, in King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. Earl was born October 26, 1931, in Pedro, Ohio, a son of the late Earl and Birdie Koster. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Koster; and one sister, Freda Bradshaw Stamper. Earl was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served in the Korean War. He is survived by two children, Susan (Bill) Sparks of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, and Earl “Jeff” (Joyce) Koster of Kitts Hill, Ohio; two sisters, Sharon Stamper and Carolyn Yinger; two grandchildren, Rachel (Joshua Virgin) Koster and Thomas (Miranda) Koster; and four great-grandchildren, Joshua Virgin, Colt Virgin, Thomas Jeffrey Koster and Jackson Edward Koster. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

