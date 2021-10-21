ELIZABETH LEE DRISKELL, 73, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at her residence. She was born July 3, 1948, in Wayne County, W.Va., the daughter of the late Luther and Mabel Manns. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Leonard Manns, Ben Manns and Breck Manns; three sisters, Cuba Goins, Fannie Johnson and Emma Lou Elliott. Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Michael Driskell; two sons, David and Darren Driskell, both of South Point, Ohio; and one brother, Dale Manns. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 22, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

