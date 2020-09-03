Essential reporting in volatile times.

ELSIE M. SHEPARD, 86, of Ashland, Ky., left this world and went to Heaven on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at her home. She was born March 26, 1934, at Lesage, W.Va., a daughter of the late Friend Cooper and Lucy Ray Cooper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Cooper. She was a retired employee of Owens-Illinois Glass Company. Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Buford Shepard; three children, Diana Breeding (Dale Malueg), Jennie Turner and Kenneth Ferris (Gale); four grandchildren, Sandra Moffitt (Rod), Chris Breeding, and Bryan and Todd Drown; and four great-grandchildren, Brittany, Ryan, Andrew and Ashleigh Moffitt. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with David Roop officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

