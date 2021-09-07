EMMALEE FREEMAN HENSON, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to sleep and woke up in the divine presence of her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, on September 2, 2021. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born on September 23, 1940, in South Point, Ohio, the daughter of Virtle and Virginia Pearl Rose Beckett Freeman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by John Freeman, Tom Freeman and one sister, Evelyn Walters. She was the wife of Carter Henson Jr. Survivors include two sisters, Barbara Williams of South Point, Ohio, and Judy Howard of Columbus, Ohio; her children, Carter Dale (Diann) Henson, Elaine (Russ) Newell, Darrell (Kristi) Henson, Melia (Shane) Bays; seven grandchildren, Nick Newell and Teiah Newell of Wayne, Melissa Selby of Grayson, Ky., Alyssa Noble, Jacob Henson, Isaac Henson, Taeya Henson of Chesapeake, Ohio. She had eight great-grandchildren. She was blessed with a special caregiver, Cindy Pierce Napier. Graveside service will be Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Highlands Memorial Gardens at noon. Officiating will be Pastor Gary Selby. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family can be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com. A special thank you to God’s House of Prayer, Pastor Wondell Wright and her son, Pastor Carter Dale Henson. Also thank you, Hospice of Huntington, for your compassion, love and care.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you