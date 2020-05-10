FELONESE LYNETTE SULLIVAN, 57, of South Point, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her home. She was born November 10, 1962, in Ironton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Stewart R. Gibson and Yavetta L. “Betty” Gibson of South Point, Ohio. In addition to her mother, she is survived by a son, J.D. Sullivan of Huntington; a sister, Pam Pitsenbarger of South Point, Ohio; a brother, Michael (Peggy) Gibson of Huntington; and three grandchildren, Idalis, Gracie and Jace Sullivan. There will be no services. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a nearby animal shelter. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

