FRANKLIN EUGENE COX, 79, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at his residence. Franklin was born January 6, 1941, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Raymond Eddie Cox and Alice Kathleen Justice Cox. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Eddie Allen Cox; one sister, Carolyn Sue Vance; maternal grandparents, Warren and Goldie Justice; paternal grandparents, Frank and Sophia Cox; two nephews, Russell Chafin and Dusty Leighty; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Marie Leighty; and two in-laws, Janet Lester and Bill Kitts. Frank was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Vietnam. He retired from CSX Railroad as a Blacksmith after 28 years of service. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Barbara “Barb” Leighty Cox; his favorite son, Franklin Ray Cox; his favorite daughter, Teresa Renee’ (Dean) Hinshaw; one brother, Steve Hughes; nephews, Charles Bellomy, Brian Bellomy, Eric Vance, Timothy Lester, William Lester, Keith Pauley, Matthew Pauley, Tony Leighty, Taylor Pauley, Steven Childers, Terry Childers and Johnathan Maust; nieces, Kim Vance, Kathy Vance, Kellie Chafin, Amanda Lester, Amy Trammel, Robin Ray, Stephanie Bergemann, Kristie Pauley, Allison Leighty, Allison Hughes; one favorite grandson, Tanner Lewis Hinshaw; and of course his favorite nephew, Michael Allen Chafin; five in-laws, Patsy (Russell) Chafin, Cecil Lester, Judy Kitts, Vivian (Taylor) Pauley, Phil (Sandy) Leighty and Chris (Susan) Leighty. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Social distancing and masks are required. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
