GARY “DUB” B. WALLS, 80, of South Point, Ohio, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at his home. He was born June 21, 1940, in Kitts Hill, Ohio, son of the late Bennett Walls and Melvina Roberts Walls. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Homer Walls. Gary was an Army veteran during the Vietnam War and 30-year employee of Wolohan Lumber Co. He played music in the Tri-State area and in church for the last 30 years at Sheridan Freewill Baptist Church where he was a member. Survivors include his wife, Diana Kay Diamond Walls; two children, Rhonda Bailey (Gary Bailey) and Gary Walls (Tammy Adkins Walls), all of South Point, Ohio; two sisters, Glynda Walls Southworth (Russell Southworth) of Ironton, Ohio, and Patricia Walls Adkins of Portsmouth, Ohio; four grandchildren, Daniel Bailey (Ashley Bailey), Sarah Bailey Fuller, Bennett Walls and Lainee Walls; and three great-grandchildren, Anna Buckle, Ally Fuller and Eleanor Bailey. The family would like to thank Community Hospice of Ashland, Ky., for their loving care. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Randy Patrick officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required to attend. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

