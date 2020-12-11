GARY “DUB” B. WALLS, 80, of South Point, Ohio, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at his home. He was born June 21, 1940, in Kitts Hill, Ohio, son of the late Bennett Walls and Melvina Roberts Walls. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Homer Walls. Gary was an Army veteran during the Vietnam War and 30-year employee of Wolohan Lumber Co. He played music in the Tri-State area and in church for the last 30 years at Sheridan Freewill Baptist Church where he was a member. Survivors include his wife, Diana Kay Diamond Walls; two children, Rhonda Bailey (Gary Bailey) and Gary Walls (Tammy Adkins Walls), all of South Point, Ohio; two sisters, Glynda Walls Southworth (Russell Southworth) of Ironton, Ohio, and Patricia Walls Adkins of Portsmouth, Ohio; four grandchildren, Daniel Bailey (Ashley Bailey), Sarah Bailey Fuller, Bennett Walls and Lainee Walls; and three great-grandchildren, Anna Buckle, Ally Fuller and Eleanor Bailey. The family would like to thank Community Hospice of Ashland, Ky., for their loving care. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Randy Patrick officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required to attend. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wayne man guilty of sexually abusing minor
- One jailed, one killed in Huntington shooting
- Legendary C-K coach Ward dead at 91
- One dead in Cabell shooting, investigation underway
- KATLYN NICOLE MEADOWS
- Hurricane man arrested on two murder charges for Culloden, Hurricane shootings
- DEA agent who helped take down drug lord after football career at MU has died
- Time added to murder sentence after Huntington shooting victim’s testimony
- BUSINESS BEAT: Huntington McDonald’s franchisee receives national award
- JOSHUA MICHAEL DAVIS
Images
Collections
- Photos: Chuck Yeager through the years
- Photos: Marshall football falls at home to Rice, 20-0
- Photos: 2020 Christmas Village at Heritage Farm
- Photos: Volunteers pack bags for donation at Orangetheory Fitness
- Photos: Milton Baptist Church conducts drive-thru Nativity Scene
- Photos: Dickess Christmas Tree Farm
- Photos: Ironton vs. Chesapeake, girls basketball
- Photos: MU Women's Basketball takes on Radford
- Photos: Coal Grove vs. Fairland, boys basketball
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Fairland vs. Piketon