GENE BIAS, 79, of South Point, Ohio, passed away at St. Mary’s Medical Center on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Gene was born on June 12, 1940, a son of the late Marshall Edward and Verna Marie Holley Bias. In addition, he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Joe and Garnet South; brother-in-law, Charles (Nancy) South; and sister-in-law, Betty (Dale) Hall. Gene is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Arlene South Bias; three children, Gregory (Charlene) Bias of Proctorville, Ohio, Cynthia (Ronald) Woody of South Point, Ohio, and Gary Bias of Bastrop, La.; and grandchildren, Whitney Woody, Zachary (Liz) Woody and Ronnie Woody. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Jim South, sister-in-law, Peggy South, and a host of nieces and nephews. There will be no visitation. A private family graveside service will be held at the South Family Cemetery with Pastor Jason Porter officiating. Burial will follow. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
