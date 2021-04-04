GLADYS MARCUM BREEDING, 96, of South Point, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Slack & Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Burial will follow at Dock’s Creek Cemetery in Kenova. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Her son, Mark Breeding, and daughter, Sally Love, will each give a tribute in an attempt to honor their mother’s memory. Her son-in-law, Mike Love, whom she often called “her other son,” will read the obituary. Born February 21, 1925, in Ranger, W.Va., she was preceded in death by her parents, Winfield and Sally Finley Marcum; her beloved husband, Arthur (Tiny) Breeding; one brother, George Marcum; and four sisters, Ruth Marcum, Callie Lawson, Edith Johnson and Willa McComas. Gladys was a devoted wife and mother and early in her marriage worked at the former Watts Ritter Co. of Huntington. She loved music and enjoyed singing, especially as part of a trio in churches and funerals, and was a faithful member of 39th St. Baptist Church in Ashland, Ky., for over 40 years. She was an avid follower of world news and politics up until the time she passed. She had an unforgettable smile, an amazingly positive attitude, and a wonderful love for children and pets. She is survived by one son, Mark Breeding (Sonya) of Ashland, Ky.; two daughters, Sandra Fortner of Ironton, Ohio, and Sally Love (Mike) of Chesapeake, Ohio; several dear nieces, nephews and friends; and a very special neighbor, Kim Lawson (and her son Hamilton).

