HARLEY RICHARD EACHES “DICK,” 90, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. He was born February 28, 1931, in Ironton, Ohio, son of the late George and Gertrude Eaches. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Rowe Eaches; two sisters, Ann Chatfield and Rose Brown; and three brothers, Carl Eaches, Ken Eaches and Tommy Eaches. Dick was an Army combat veteran, having served in the Korean War, receiving a Bronze Star as a Front Line Medic. After returning home from the Army, he was employed with Allied Chemical in South Point, Ohio, until closing. He then gained employment with USS Chemical in Haverhill, Ohio, until retirement. Dick was well-known in the community for coaching and was proudly known as being one of the best fast-pitch softball pitchers this side of the Mississippi. He loved being at the ballfield, being very involved in the community and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Survivors include his two children, Mark (Susan) Eaches of South Point, Ohio, and Terri (John) Hansen of Wheelersburg, Ohio; five grandchildren, Chris Davis, Jason (Christy) Eaches, Amy (Eric) Stewart, Andy Hansen and Justin (Channing) Eaches; six great-grandchildren, Brenley and Braelyn Eaches, Jacob Stewart, Addison Hanson, Presley and Porter Eaches; and several very special nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Trent Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home before services. Condolences may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
