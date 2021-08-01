ILA PAULINE BIGGS, 96, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at her home. She was born January 8, 1925, in Athens County, Ohio, daughter of the late Emmett Hale Kidder and Mildred Lucille Grim. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Biggs; two daughters, Jeanette Funk and Mildred Foreman; and her first husband, Glen Dale Foreman. Ila is survived by her eight children, Dorothy (Steve) Smith, Charlene (Larry) Dement, Darlene Damron, Mary Tilley, Rebecca Biggs, William (Linda) Foreman, Elizabeth Smith and Janet Foreman; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks are required to attend. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

