JANET LOUISE LEIGHTY LESTER, 77, of South Point, Ohio, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Somerset, Ky. She was born October 6, 1942, in Ironton, Ohio, a daughter of the late John V. and Helen Marie Bryant Leighty. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Donna Childers. She was a schoolteacher. Survivors include her husband, Cecil Edwin Lester; two daughters, Amanda Wilson of San Diego, Calif., and Amy (Michael) Trammell of Pine Knot, Ky.; two sons, Timothy Lester of Lexington, Ky., and William (Bri) Lester of Greenville, N.C.; four sisters, Barbara (Frank) Cox of South Point, Ohio, Patsy (Russell) Chafin of Raleigh, N.C., Judy (Bill) Kitts of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Vivian (Taylor) Pauley of South Point, Ohio; two brothers, Phillip (Sandy) Leighty of Colorado and Chris (Susan) Leighty of Covington, Ga.; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Bowman, Rebecca, Benjamin, Corinne and Ryan Trammell, and Liam Lester; and one great-grandchild, Easton Bowman. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.slackandwallace.com.

