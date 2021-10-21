JEFFREY ALLEN CARTER, 60, of South Point, Ohio, walked through the gates of Heaven on Saturday, October 16, 2021. He was greeted at the gates by his grandmother, Dora Carter, and his father-in-law, James Riggs. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Lisa Carter; four daughters, Shannon Maynard, Brandi Traylor, Breanna (Joey) Stevens and Jenna Carter; three brothers, Tony (Angela) Carter, Doug (Julie) Woodard and David Rorrer; one sister, Rhonda Carter; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Greg (Sandy) Riggs, Jeff (Ami) Riggs, Ronnie (Katie) Riggs; his mother-in-law, Lora Riggs; seven grandchildren, Hay, Reagan and Adison Maynard, Jeremy Tyler, Lyndsie and Jaxson McMillian and Harper Stevens; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his special pup, Allie-cat. Jeff was a hardworking, generous, God-fearing man who loved his family. He spent over 35 years working as a lineman for Comcast Cable, smiling at anyone he sees. Jeff loved nothing more than spending time with his family and making “dad jokes.” A husband, brother, father, Jeff was many things in life, but he was loved most of all. “Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged. For the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, located at 802 Solida Road, South Point, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Catlettsburg Historical Cemetery, 8252 Cannonsburg Road, Catlettsburg, Ky. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Student senator seeks resolution to reconsider Smith as Marshall presidency candidate
- Realignment woes make Marshall sports' future cloudy
- Ona man who appeared on History Channel show dies
- Fan behavior leads to forfeit of JV football game
- Arrest made two years after man gunned down in driveway of Huntington home
- Ohio man sentenced in federal drug case
- Police called to picket lines at Special Metals
- Marshall plans to open baseball stadium by spring 2024
- Suspect in downtown Huntington shooting death arrested three years later
- Service union workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital vote to send strike notice
Collections
- Photos: Tri-State Marching Championship
- Photos: Fall Fest in Central City
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. George Washington
- Photos: Flannel Fest at the Ashland Town Center
- Photos: Re-enactors set up for Barboursville Civil War Days
- Photos: Huntington Out of the Darkness Walk
- Photos: Westmoreland Quilt Blockers
- Photos: Huntington vs. St. Albans, football
- Photos: Marshall mens soccer vs. UAB Blazers
- Photos: Collis P. Huntington bust dedication ceremony