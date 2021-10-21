JEFFREY ALLEN CARTER, 60, of South Point, Ohio, walked through the gates of Heaven on Saturday, October 16, 2021. He was greeted at the gates by his grandmother, Dora Carter, and his father-in-law, James Riggs. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Lisa Carter; four daughters, Shannon Maynard, Brandi Traylor, Breanna (Joey) Stevens and Jenna Carter; three brothers, Tony (Angela) Carter, Doug (Julie) Woodard and David Rorrer; one sister, Rhonda Carter; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Greg (Sandy) Riggs, Jeff (Ami) Riggs, Ronnie (Katie) Riggs; his mother-in-law, Lora Riggs; seven grandchildren, Hay, Reagan and Adison Maynard, Jeremy Tyler, Lyndsie and Jaxson McMillian and Harper Stevens; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his special pup, Allie-cat. Jeff was a hardworking, generous, God-fearing man who loved his family. He spent over 35 years working as a lineman for Comcast Cable, smiling at anyone he sees. Jeff loved nothing more than spending time with his family and making “dad jokes.” A husband, brother, father, Jeff was many things in life, but he was loved most of all. “Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged. For the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, located at 802 Solida Road, South Point, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Catlettsburg Historical Cemetery, 8252 Cannonsburg Road, Catlettsburg, Ky. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you