JERRY HARMON JR., 75, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was born March 9, 1946, in Wayne County, W.Va., son of the late Jerry and Nellie Craft Harmon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William Harmon and James Lee Harmon; and two sisters, Viola Welch and Alberta Marshall. Jerry was an Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War Era, was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Huntington, W.Va., and worked as a printing press operator for many years. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Willa Dean Harmon, and they were sealed for time and all eternity on June 22, 1985; two children, Kimberly Harmon Stafford (David) of Williston, N.D., and John Robert Harmon (Kelli) of Wilson, N.C.; three sisters, Irene Freeman of Prichard, W.Va.; Mary McSorley (Gary) of Kenova, W.Va., and Linda Kay Vance of Prichard, W.Va.; and six grandchildren, Sarica J. Stafford, David Dean Stafford, Elizabeth A. Harmon, John Michael Robert Harmon, Patricia M. Harmon and Benjamin D. Harmon. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Bishop Frank Kirby officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you