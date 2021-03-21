JOANN MARCUM, 70, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born September 23, 1950, in Logan, W.Va., daughter of the late Grady and Sarah Valentine Maynard. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry Marcum; one son, Steven Grady; and three brothers, Randall Maynard, Noed Maynard and Rufus Maynard. Joann is survived by her son, Harry (Angela) Marcum of Chesapeake, Ohio; two brothers, Clyde Maynard of Ironton, Ohio, and Doug (Brenda) Maynard of Orlando, Fla.; two grandchildren, Christian Brody Marcum and Stefanie Rose Davis; and two great-grandchildren, Codi Grace Davis and Crosslynn Rose Davis. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio, with Rev. Darrell Fowler officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

