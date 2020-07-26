Essential reporting in volatile times.

JOHN ADAM LEEDY, 69, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. John was born December 7, 1950, in Huntington, a son of the late Fred and Jewel Samson Leedy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Leedy II. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and stationed in Korea. He worked as a startup technician for various construction companies. John is survived by his longtime companion of 23 years, Sharon Farren; a sister, Anita Spahr; three children, Pam Hicks, Dara Briggs and Tarina Martin; four grandchildren, Brett Hicks, Trista Briggs, Tommy Martin and Abby Martin; four great-grandchildren, Melodie, Ella, Charlotte and Lilith; niece, Anna Peterson; and nephew, Fred Leedy III. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be a memorial service and celebration of life at a later date. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

