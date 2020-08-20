Essential reporting in volatile times.

JOHN ANTHONY “TONY” GIBSON, 52, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born November 6, 1967, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Eustace and Rosemary Chaney Gibson. He was a shipping manager for Sogefi Plastic Foreign Car Parts and a graduate of South Point High School, Class of 1986. He attended The Ohio State University and graduated from Marshall University. In addition to his parents, Tony is survived by two sisters, Lisa (John) Robinette and Lori (Scott) Ewing; nephews, Alex O’Malley and Thomas Newsome; and nieces, Audrey Robinette and Anna Robinette. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. A graveside service will follow at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Social distancing and masks will be required. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

