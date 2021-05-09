JOHNIE SAMUEL HAYSLIP JR., 47, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. Johnie was born April 6, 1974, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of John Samuel and Lynda Barker Hayslip. He was preceded in death by a sister, Sherry Hayslip. He was a former supervisor at Jenmar McSweeney Inc. In addition to his parents, Johnie is survived by four children, Tyler Adkins, Alexis Hayslip Burke (Drew), Mikalann Hayslip and Austin Hayslip; one sister, Sheila Barker Cremeans (Chris); a niece, Lacey Asher; a nephew, J.R. Conn (Shelby); and a great-niece, Aliyah Watson. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Ron Donahoe officiating. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. before the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Little Victories, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses on the 4th floor and ICU of Cabell Huntington Hospital for taking wonderful care of Johnie. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

