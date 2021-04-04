JOHNNY LEE DEERE, 88, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. John was born January 19, 1933, in Russell, Ky., a son of the late Joseph and Dora Abrams Deere. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna Arthur Deere; two sisters, Catherine Lee and Josephine Meek; and one brother, Clyde Deere. John was a veteran of the US Army, having served in the Korean War. He retired in 1995 from AK Steel after 40 years of service. He was a member of Tri-State Baptist Temple and enjoyed playing cards, fishing and growing tomatoes. He was also a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, Valley of Cincinnati, and a member of South Point Masonic Lodge No. 497. John is survived by his children, Joseph A. Deere and Todd A. (Audra) Deere, all of South Point, Ohio; two sisters, Ruth Russell of Flatwoods, Ky., and Carol (Michael) York of Flatwoods, Ky.; three grandchildren, Danyelle (Josh) Dunfee, Trevor Deere and Cameron Deere; two great-grandchildren, Larkyn Dunfee and Davis Dunfee; and a host of family and friends who will miss him dearly. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastors Dean Fulks and Jim Beals officiating. Masonic and military graveside rites will be observed. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

