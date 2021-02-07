JOYCE K. BOGGS, 74, of Ironton, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Monday, February 1, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born October 26, 1946, in Parkersburg, W.Va., a daughter of the late Clinton Brookover and Edith Mae Powers Brookover. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Delores Chapman. Joyce was a member of South Point First Church of the Nazarene, where she was very active, and was retired from the Pathology Department at the VA Medical Center, Huntington. She is survived by her husband, Jerry R. Boggs. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Dan Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the funeral service. Face masks and social distancing are required for those attending. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
