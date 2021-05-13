JULIA ELIZABETH SAMMONS, 83, of South Point, Ohio, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 3, 2021, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice, Huntington, W.Va. She was born December 14, 1937, daughter of the late Henry and Ossie Anderson Lanning. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Lanning and Henry Lanning. Julia was a graduate of Ashland Senior High 1959; she attended the Ashland School of Business and the Child Evangelism Fellowship International Institute in Muskegon, Michigan. Her schooling prepared her for walking alongside her husband as the pastor’s wife for 35 years, ministering to thousands of children and working as the secretary at Tri-State Baptist Temple for many years. She is survived by her wonderful husband of 64 years, Earl Sammons; two children, Mark (Kathy) Sammons and Alan (Keri) Sammons of Florida; two sisters, Margaret Redling of North Carolina and Saundra Doby of North Carolina; 10 grandchildren, Andrea Sammons, Rachel Sammons, Mike Momany, Paul Alan (Erin) Sammons, Hannah (Drew) Brock, Andrew (Alex) Sammons, Janae Momany, JonSeth (Brittany) Sammons, Evan (Lauralyn) Sammons and Kyle Momany and five great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Tri-State Baptist Temple, South Point, Ohio. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com

