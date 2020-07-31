Essential reporting in volatile times.

In loving memory of our angel, KIMBERLYNN FAITH NOBLE, who went to live with Jesus on July 28, 2020. She was born December 18, 2014, in Louisville, Kentucky. She is survived by her parents, James and Amber Hester Noble; her grandparents, David and Becky Hankins, Timothy and Susan Hester, Constance Hester, James and Renee Noble; great-grandparents, Bill and Maxine Spurlock and Zelma and Homer Day; her aunts and uncles, Sarah and Josh Miller, Steven and Ashley Hester, Nicole and Kriss Owens, Joshua Smith and Markie, Jeff Smith and Megan, John and Cheryl Day, Bill and Toni Spurlock, Eric and Crystal Spurlock, Angie Callicoat, James and Pam Hester, Steve and Donna Hankins and Nancy Damron, and Gary Hester and Joanna; one step-uncle, Ben Hankins; and all of her cousins who love her very much. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Bob Dudding and Pastor John Day officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland, Ky. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 2, at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.slackandwallace.com.

