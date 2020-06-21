Essential reporting in volatile times.

LEONA CAROL ASHLEY, 62, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at her home. She was born December 27, 1957, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Jess and Henrietta Gee Rood. She was a homemaker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Coy Boyd Ashley; one sister, Susie Thelma Wilburn; and one brother, Orville Gee. Survivors include two children, Jesse Ashley and Coy Slaton, both of South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Jerry Galloway officiating. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.slackandwallace.com.

