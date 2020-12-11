MARGARET “SIS” LUTZ DONLEY, 70, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away December 8, 2020, at home with her loving family. She was born June 27, 1950, in Ironton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lawrence “Hans” Edward Lutz and Margaret “Billie” Elizabeth Hickey Lutz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Theresa Lutz, and a brother, John Lutz. Margaret is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Donley; two children, Amy Lynn Adams of South Point, Ohio, and Thomas “Chris” Christopher Donley of Columbus, Ohio; three grandchildren, Andrew “Drew,” Jacob “Jake” and Molly Adams; two brothers, Dan (Deedie) Lutz of Lexington, Ky., Tony Lutz of Ironton, Ohio, sister-in-law, Cornelia Lutz of Ironton, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. She graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in 1971 and began her lifelong career at St. Mary’s Medical Center, retiring as the Director of Organizational Development and Learning in 2015. During the majority of her career, she functioned in a variety of Nurse Leadership roles including Director of Patient Care Services. She was a force of nature and a champion for the nurses and patients she served. She graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing and a Master’s degree in Healthcare Administration. Margaret loved her family, friends and animals dearly and was an avid golfer. Friends and family may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton, Ohio, with Father Charles Moran officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio. Masks and social distancing are required to attend. The service will be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend at https://my.gather.app/remember/margaret-donley. The Margaret Donley “Little Miss St. Mary’s” (a name affectionately given to her by her husband) Nursing Scholarship fund is being established through the St. Mary’s Foundation. Donations can be mailed to 2900 1st Ave., Huntington, WV 25702, or via this link: https://www.st-marysfoundation.org/margaret-donley. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
