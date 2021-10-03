MAXINE RUNYON, 83, of Chesapeake Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at ProMedica of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She was born in Logan County, W.Va., October 24, 1937, daughter of the late Harmon and Nora Merritt Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Gene Edward Osburn in 1973. She was also preceded in death by her husband Arnold Eugene Runyon on September 1, 2021. Maxine is survived by three children, daughters Susie Heffner (David), Sandy Wright (Dave) and one son, Aaron Runyon; grandchildren Jeremy (Mary) Heffner Jonathan (Brianna) Heffner, Jacob Wright, Dylan Jones, Shelby Runyon, Nick Runyon, Grace Runyon and William Runyon, and a great-granddaughter, Natalie Heffner; and two sisters, Mayona Ward and Darlene Hodge. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Margaret Dingess, Sue Novak and Thelma Roswall, as well as one brother, William Smith. Mom spent her life caring for others, and in honor of this, the family would like to thank the following staff at ProMedica of Riverview for taking excellent care of both mom and dad, Ashley in Reception, nurses Kevin and Cole, and especially Cassie and Valerie who made sure all the family was cared for as well during mom and dad’s stay. Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit from 4 to 5 p.m. before the service on Tuesday. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
