MICHAEL G. MEALEY, 74, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Wayne County, a son of the late Boxer and Ilene Riggs Mealey. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving in the Vietnam War, as well as a machinist for INCO. He attended England Hill Freewill Baptist Church, and was a flight instructor at the Ona and Chesapeake, Ohio, airports. He enjoyed his grand-kids and working outdoors. Survivors include his wife, Terry L. Mealey; two daughters, Dena Reynolds and Julie (Adrian) Lindsey, both of Cleveland, Ohio; a stepdaughter that he raised, Alisha (Johnny) Mannon of Chesapeake, Ohio; a stepdaughter, Tara Turner of Detroit, Mich.; a stepson, Rickey (April) Carter of Huntington; one sister, Janice (Paul) Maynard of Toledo, Ohio; two brothers, Jack (Sue) Mealey of Prichard, W.Va., and Kenny (Brenda) Mealey of Morgantown, W.Va.; ten grandchildren, Nick, Taylor, Kasie, Eric, Jordan, Josiah, Amya, Karson, Jackson and Sa’nyah; one great-grandson, Shiloh; and a special friend who was like a son, Mike Dyer of Chesapeake, Ohio. He was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Mealey, and one sister, Ina Rowsey. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with his special cousin, Pastor Willie May officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Kenova. Friends may call from noon-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
