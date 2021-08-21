OPAL HELMONDOLLAR, 93, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden, W.Va. She was born February 20, 1928, in Wayne County, W.Va., daughter of the late William and Mary Napier Lewis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wetzel Helmondollar; two sons, Dana F. Helmondollar and Eric Wetzel Helmondollar; one grandson, Dana Helmondollar Jr.; one great-granddaughter, Megan Hessler; and six brothers and sisters. Opal is survived by her two children, Kathy (Harry) Smith of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Teresa (Charles) Mathews of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; one daughter-in-law, Rosemary Helmondollar of Chesapeake, Ohio; five grandchildren, Mark Combs, Scott Combs, Kim Davidson, Amy May and Beth Hessler. Great-grandchildren include Robert Hessler, Kayla Hessler, Christopher Myers, Katelyn May, Benjamin Davidson, Jacob Davidson, Karis Combs, Richie Combs, Easton Combs, and great-great-grandchildren Jayden Pummell, Bryce Myers and Charlie May. Opal was a member of Chesapeake Christian Church, where she and Wetzel were baptized April 6, 1958. She served as a Sunday school teacher for many years and always taught and helped with Vacation Bible School. She loved her church and her church family. Opal was a retired seamstress. She worked for Tri State Casket Company, and then worked for Stone & Thomas until she retired. After retirement she did alterations from her home for many years. The family would like to thank Cabell Health Care Center for their loving care of our mother for the past eight years. The staff of the Lighthouse Unit went above and beyond in caring for her, and she loved each of them. There will be no visitation and no flowers, please, at Opal’s request. Family graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Services
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
