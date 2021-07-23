PAMELA SARK EATON, 65, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. Pam was born June 21, 1956, the first child and daughter of Clyde Bernard Sark and the late Geneva Mae Scarberry Sark of South Point, Ohio. Pam was married on July 25, 1975, to Donald Ray Eaton of Proctorville, Ohio. Pam graduated from South Point High School and attended Marshall University. She served as a pastor’s wife for her husband, Don, when he pastored churches both in southern Ohio as well as in Lakeview, Ohio. She is survived by her father, Bernard Sark; her husband, Don Eaton; as well as her sister, Kimberly (Rob) Porter of South Point, Ohio; and her brother, Stephen (Patty) Sark of Columbia, South Carolina. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly: Joel (Michelle) West of South Point, Ohio, Rachel (Mark) Patton of Barboursville, West Virginia, Erin (Seth) Tucker of South Point, Ohio, Josiah Sark, Emily Sark, Jacob Sark and Sarah Sark of Columbia, South Carolina; as well as great-nieces and a great-nephew: Rylee and Chloe West of South Point, Ohio, and Taylor, Samuel and Hadley Patton of Barboursville, West Virginia. Pam was predeceased by her mother, Geneva, with whom she shared a common affliction, namely polycystic kidney disease. Both mother and daughter were also grateful recipients of kidney transplants that provided many more years of time here on this Earth for them to spend with their loved ones. Although in her later years she was limited in her mobility due to her health issues, she was a prolific letter writer and card sender and found joy in letting many friends and relatives know that they were thought of and prayed for with her frequent cards and notes. In honor of Pam’s life, rather than sending flowers, perhaps you could take a moment to send a friend or loved one a greeting card or handwritten note to cheer or encourage that person. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with her brother, Stephen Sark, officiating. Burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.slackandwallace.com.
