PATRICIA JANE FERGUSON BEAN, 72, born January 7, 1949, departed to be with The Lord in Heaven on September 10, 2021. Patty Jane was born to the late Walter and Betty Ferguson in Lawrence County, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a niece, Lisa Crager Hatfield. Patty graduated from Coal Grove High School and moved to Columbus, Ohio. She married Gary Bean on October 21, 2006, and laid him to rest on November 20, 2011, where they now have been reunited. Patty remained in Columbus until she retired from Shottensteins Management in January 2014. Patty returned to South Point, Ohio, in May 2014, to be near family that she loved so much. She attended First Southern Baptist of South Point, Ohio, where she enjoyed her ladies group. She also enjoyed playing euchre with a card group at Ironton City Center. Left behind with amazing memories of her to share are her sister and brother-in-law, Danny and Nancy Crager; brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Tracy Ferguson; nieces, nephews, cousins and her fur baby, “Little Bit.” Friends may visit 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Harrison Township Cemetery, Ashville, Ohio. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Services
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Website
