RAYMOND BAILEY, 94, of Huntington, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Woodlands Retirement Center, Huntington. He was born March 30, 1926, a son of the late Curtis Dillon Bailey and Katherine Williamson Bailey. He was a Navy veteran and was owner of Raymond Bailey Construction. Raymond was a graduate of South Point High School and attended Oberlin College. He was a member of South Point United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Lynn Rose; a son, Raymond Curtis Bailey; one brother, Donald J. Bailey; one sister, Mary Ward; and two stepbrothers, Britton Mann and Milton Mann. He is survived by one daughter, Janet E. Bailey of Shepherdstown, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Joel E. Bailey of Proctorville, Ohio, and Jodi R. (Todd Bloom) Bailey of Gladstone, Mo.; and one great-grandchild, Curtis J. Bailey of Proctorville, Ohio. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at South Point United Methodist Church with Pastor Jaime Mosley officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.slackandwallace.com.

