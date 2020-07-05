RAYMOND BAILEY, 94, of Huntington, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Woodlands Retirement Center, Huntington. He was born March 30, 1926, a son of the late Curtis Dillon Bailey and Katherine Williamson Bailey. He was a Navy veteran and was owner of Raymond Bailey Construction. Raymond was a graduate of South Point High School and attended Oberlin College. He was a member of South Point United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Lynn Rose; a son, Raymond Curtis Bailey; one brother, Donald J. Bailey; one sister, Mary Ward; and two stepbrothers, Britton Mann and Milton Mann. He is survived by one daughter, Janet E. Bailey of Shepherdstown, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Joel E. Bailey of Proctorville, Ohio, and Jodi R. (Todd Bloom) Bailey of Gladstone, Mo.; and one great-grandchild, Curtis J. Bailey of Proctorville, Ohio. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at South Point United Methodist Church with Pastor Jaime Mosley officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.slackandwallace.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Website
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabell Huntington trauma, ortho intake suspended after COVID-19 exposure
- Employee at Kroger in Huntington’s West End tests positive for COVID-19
- Local tattoo shop combats hate with free coverups
- Business Beat: Husson’s Pizza closes Huntington location; Marshall may use property for business college project
- Hurricane teen jailed for threats made after police citations
- Some Tri-State locations still plan to offer fireworks, with social distancing
- Ona couple paints giant American flag in front yard
- Cries for police reform hit locally as trial approaches for black man hospitalized after police encounter
- Central Hardware and Furniture to purchase former S.S. Kresge building
- Employee at Sheetz in Huntington tests positive for COVID-19
Images
Collections
- Photos: Camden Park opens for 2020 season
- Photos: Frostop Drive-In’s iconic mug returns
- Photos: Paramount Arts Center hosts drive-in concert
- Photo: Herd That prepares for TBT
- Photos: Wayne High School commencement
- Photos: Cabell Midland Graduation 2020
- Photos: Spring Valley High School conducts 22nd annual commencement
- Photos: Fairland High School conducts 71st Commencement
- Photos: Huntington High Graduation 2020
- Photos: Cubs vs. Dodgers, Ceredo-Kenova Little League Baseball