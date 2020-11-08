REX ALBERT ABSHER, born on August 15, 1935, went to be with his Lord at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 7, 2020, after an extended illness. Rex was born in Carrier Mills, Ill., to the late Marcella and Royal Absher. Rex was reunited in heaven with the love of his life, his wife of 61 years, Cosetta. They met on a blind date while he was on a weekend leave from the Navy, and he was quickly smitten. Cosetta passed two years and two months before Rex, and he was lost without her. Rex was originally from Southern Illinois and was a longtime resident of South Point, returning to the area after retiring from Columbia Gas after 34 years. Rex was a creative artist who enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, oil painting, and his most important enjoyment was his family. He proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was a volunteer with Hospice of Huntington as well as King’s Way Church food and clothing pantry. Rex also attended South Point Christian Church. He is survived by their four children, Rex Anthony (Trish) Absher, Penny Absher Huff, Cindy (Roger) Hurd and Julie Huron (David Barnes); sister-in-law, Linda Graves; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank caregivers, Faye Hammond and Christy Perky, as well as his nurse, Kara Perkins, and Dr. Cynthia Pinson for their steadfast care the last six months. They, along with his primary caregiver, his dedicated and loving daughter, Julie, enabled him to stay in his home, which was his wish. The family would also like to thank Hospice of Huntington, which gave such loving care to both Rex and Cosetta in their final days. There will be a private graveside service as Rex is laid to rest next to Cosetta Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Huntington or Honor Flight Huntington in Rex’s memory. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
