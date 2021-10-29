On Oct. 21, 2021, ROMA LEE RICHENDOLLAR BRAMMER walked her final red carpet through the gates of heaven. Roma was 85 years young and was born on August 28, 1936. Roma was a graduate at Rock Hill High School. Following high school, she took a career at Ohio Bell before becoming a full-time mother where she and her family resided in South Point, Ohio. Anxiously awaiting her arrival was her loving husband of 62 years, Harold “Black Cat” Brammer, her beloved son, Gregory L. Brammer, her loyal pet, Paris, parents, Leroy and Mary Richendollar, sister, Donna Lou Blevins, and brother, Chet Richendollar. Roma leaves behind her son, her “baby boy” and best friend, Lance Brammer. Though Roma’s health was failing for years, few people knew the extent to which she struggled. Her joy for life and overwhelming love for her son kept her pushing through the pain. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Ashland Community Hospice for their care and compassion. Roma was loved by everyone who met her and will sadly be missed by so many. A celebration of life will be held graveside on Saturday, October 30, at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton, Ohio, at 11 a.m. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to Ashland Community Hospice in Ashland, Ky. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tri-State Trick-or-Treat times for 2021
- Sources: Marshall’s move to Sun Belt imminent
- Case against woman accused of assisting in 2019 Huntington homicide moves forward
- Police roundup: Indiana woman dies after car crash in Putnam County
- Former Herd star Hammond new coach at St. Joe
- Forecasters predict warmer winter for two-thirds of US
- Chuck Landon: Interesting days ahead for MU
- Athletics conference future still undecided for Marshall, official says
- Police roundup: Huntington officers investigate deadly Huntington shooting
- Popcorn gets a pop of flavor at Huntington Mall shop
Collections
- Photos: C-K AutumnFest Parade
- Photos: Howl-O-Wiener dog races
- Photos: Corks and Kegs at the Huntington Mall
- Photos: Monster Maul Costume Contest
- Photos: Costume Party for Pets at Miller School Park
- Photos: Volunteers help out at Kenova Pumpkin House
- Photos: Gallaher Village Pick Your Own Pumpkin Charlie Brown event
- Photos: MU Paws therapy dogs visit Memorial Student Center
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Fairmont Senior, high school football
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball scrimmage