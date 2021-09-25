ROSEMARY JUNE LINKFIELD, 82, of South Point, Ohio, passed away September 22, 2021, in Harbor Healthcare, Ironton, Ohio. She was born June 8, 1939, a daughter of the late Alta and Nora Hamlin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee Linkfield; one son, Mark Linkfield; two sisters, Elsie Huff and Marjorie Hudson; and one grandson, Mark Linkfield Jr. She is survived by her two daughters, Mary (Carlton) Cogan of South Point, Ohio, and Melissa (Jim) Freeman of Clayton, N.C.; one brother, Park Hamlin of Ashland, Ky.; eight grandchildren, James Freeman, Chris Freeman, Faith Hepburn, Jason Linkfield, Mindy Clark, Kelly Morgan, Jake Cogan and Maddilyn Cogan; and the best great-granddog ever, Luna Roo. Private family services will be Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Reverend Richard Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

