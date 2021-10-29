RUTH ANN LEDFORD, 87, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Logan, W.Va., passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 24, 2021. She was born November 9, 1932, in Williamson, W.Va., a daughter of the late Rush Francisco and Roberta Elswick Francisco. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Coyen Ledford II; one brother, Ralph Cisco; one sister, Lodene Cisco Maynard; granddaughter, Beverly Christian Osborne; and grandson, Allen Ledford.
Ruth was a former director of the Easter Seal Society for Crippled Children & Adults of Logan County, Logan, W.Va. While living in Logan, Ruth Ann attended the West Logan Missionary Baptist Church for several years. She was also a founding member of Calvary Baptist in Chapmanville, W.Va., and attended First Southern Baptist Church of South Point, Ohio, where she was a founding member. Ruth was a true witness for Christ by her walk in this world. Her commitment was to make others aware of Jesus. She loved her Lord and Savior and is now in Heaven with her precious Thomas.
Survivors include a daughter, Cynthia (Mark) Christian of South Point, Ohio; two sons, Tom Ledford of Lexington, Ky., and Jim Ledford of Somerset, Ky; grandchildren, Cole Christian, Kaitlyn Christian, Jeremy Ledford, Amanda (Aaron) Lester, Angela Ledford and Michael Ledford; great-grandchildren, Xavier Osborne, Dylan Lester, Gabe Lester; and Ivie Ledford.
Funeral Services will be on Sunday, Oct. 31, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, 802 Solida Road, South Point, OH 45680, with Mitch Webb officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. and service will begin at 1 p.m. Family visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Cole Christian, Xavier Osborne, Jeremy Ledford, Aaron Lester, Dylan Lester, Gabe Lester, Danny West and Dale West. Condolences may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com. The family would like to sincerely thank Ashland Community Hospice for the wonderful care and support given. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Beverly Christian Osborne Memorial Scholarship Fund. Donations can be a check, made out to the Scioto Foundation or online at www.sciotofoundation.org.
Services
Slack and Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321 Website
