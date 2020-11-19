RUTH EVELYN CAREY, 92, of South Point, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 16, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was born October 8, 1928, in North Kenova, Ohio, a daughter of the late Everett Lee Miller Sr. and Mayflower Kitts Miller. She was formerly a seamstress for Corbin Ltd. and was a founding member of South Point First Church of the Nazarene. Ruthie is survived by her husband of 69 years, Charles Edwin Carey; four sons, Ray Edwin (Amy Otto) Carey, David Eugene (Mary) Carey, Warren Lee (Theresa) Carey and Douglas Earl (Julie) Carey; two brothers, Everett Lee (Ramona) Miller Jr. and Roy Donovan (Thelma, deceased) Miller; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Charles Lane officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Friends may call Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.slackandwallace.com.

