SANDRA LYNN HEY, 59, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. She was born October 25, 1961, in Chicago, Ill., a daughter of Joan Ward Hey and the late Frederick Hey. In addition to her mother, Sandra is survived by her brother, Michael Hey; and her best friend, Amy Chaffin. She attended Easter Seals Activity Center where she will be missed by staff and friends. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting her family with arrangements. No services will be held. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com

