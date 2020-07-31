Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


SHANNON LEE BRUCE, of South Point, Ohio, passed away July 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, W.A. “Bill” Bruce; his mother, Gretchen Holiday Bruce; one brother, Bill Bruce; and his dog, Buddy, a constant companion of 20 years. Shannon is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jaime Bruce; his brother, Ron Bruce of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and several nephews and nieces and great-nephews and -nieces. He was retired from Dayton Malleable and Ashland Oil. Shannon was an Army veteran, having served in Italy with the 52nd A.B. Infantry as a sharpshooter and having received the Good Conduct Medal. Shannon was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 497, South Point, and a member of Burlington Baptist Church. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Rev. Roger Pierce officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio. Masonic rites will be administered. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.