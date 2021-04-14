TERRI KAY KUNZE, 60, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Friday, April 9, 2021, at her home. Terri was born October 6, 1960, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Eugene and Phyllis Suiter Poynter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved “Paw-Paw,” Derward Suiter of Chesapeake, Ohio. Terri was currently employed at Ashley Furniture in Barboursville, W.Va. Terri spent the majority of her life being a true Community Banker and working for several local banks in the Tri-State area. Terri is survived by two sons, Tyler (Megan) Kunze of Crown City, Ohio, and Nathan (Stephanie) Kunze of Huntington, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Jenevie Kunze, Elizabyth Kunze, Taylor Kunze, Lauren Kunze and Logan Kunze; her dearest and beloved friend of 40 years, Dee Anne Penn; and former husband, Michael Kunze of Barboursville, W.Va. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Phil Suiter officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required to attend. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com

