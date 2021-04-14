TERRI KAY KUNZE, 60, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Friday, April 9, 2021, at her home. Terri was born October 6, 1960, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Eugene and Phyllis Suiter Poynter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved “Paw-Paw,” Derward Suiter of Chesapeake, Ohio. Terri was currently employed at Ashley Furniture in Barboursville, W.Va. Terri spent the majority of her life being a true Community Banker and working for several local banks in the Tri-State area. Terri is survived by two sons, Tyler (Megan) Kunze of Crown City, Ohio, and Nathan (Stephanie) Kunze of Huntington, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Jenevie Kunze, Elizabyth Kunze, Taylor Kunze, Lauren Kunze and Logan Kunze; her dearest and beloved friend of 40 years, Dee Anne Penn; and former husband, Michael Kunze of Barboursville, W.Va. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Phil Suiter officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required to attend. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington woman accused of sexually abusing, beating 4-year-old
- Child development services employee accused of stealing more than $4.7 million in federal funds
- Jim's Steak and Spaghetti announces modified Strawberry Pie Week
- W.Va. House unanimous in rejection of governor’s plan to cut state income tax
- Man convicted of incest accused of violating probation again, back in jail
- Police roundup: Huntington woman caught with gun at airport
- Baylor's NCAA title 'exhilarating' for former local prep star Loveday
- Capital High student shot, killed on Charleston's West Side
- Family sues police after man's death labeled homicide by medical examiner
- Travis Tritt to perform in Huntington on May 14
Images
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. George Washington, girls basketball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, boys basketball
- Photos: K9 officer training seminar
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, high school baseball
- Photos: Huntington vs. George Washington, boys basketball
- Photos: Prince Philip, Britain’s longest serving consort, through the years
- Photos: High school baseball, Fairland vs. South Point
- Photos: Flowers bloom around Huntington
- Photos: Glass-smashing event on Marshall campus
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Mingo Central, girls basketball