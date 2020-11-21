VERA JEAN WAGGONER, 97, of Huntington, W.Va., died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born October 13, 1923, in South Point, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ben Clifford Harold Davis and Sarah Abel Davis. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her former husband, James Edward Waggoner Sr.; two sisters, Martha Karlet and Anna Josephine Scherer; and two brothers, Ben Davis and Henry Davis. Vera was a 1941 graduate of South Point Delta High School and a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. She attended Ashland School of Commerce, where she received an Associate Degree. She worked for 1 1/2 years in Dayton, Ohio, for a company that assisted the military during WWII, was the Clerk/Treasurer for the South Point School System, a former member of the South Point Board of Education (1978-1982) and a School Auditor for State of Ohio. She was more recently the Secretary for the Nurses Administration at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Vera was active in the South Point community, having served as the Player Agent for the South Point Little Program in 1957, its year of inception, and was a former Worthy Matron (1962) for the South Point Chapter of Eastern Star. Survivors include two sons, Ricky Davis Waggoner (Petti) of Newnan, Ga., and James Edward Waggoner Jr. (Gloria) of Spokane, Wash.; four grandchildren, Jimmie, Brett, Peter and Jared Waggoner; and five great-grandchildren, Lucy Jayne, Garrick W., Samuel W., Sadie and Cora Waggoner. A brief funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. The family would especially like to invite friends and family to a graveside service at 2:45 p.m. Sunday at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Friends may call at the funeral home from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. Masks and social distancing will be required during visitation, funeral service and graveside service. Condolences to the family can be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 cases surging in southeast Ohio, governor says
- Medical cannabis processor given permit to operate in Huntington
- Clyde Beal: Family works to add beauty to Ceredo
- Ironton QB hasn't let hearing loss affect his play
- STEPHEN CRAIG SHY
- Justice lamented 'I don't know what else I can do' to combat pandemic. Here's what he did.
- Marshall-Charlotte scrapped due to COVID-19 issues at Charlotte
- Chuck Landon: Marshall's victory was biggest win of all time
- Damron sentenced to life with mercy in murder at Tudor’s
- MARY AMANDA JUDD-COOPER
Images
Collections
- Photos: Santa Claus at the Huntington Mall
- Photos: 50th Annual Memorial Fountain Service 2020
- Photos: Marshall defeats Middle Tennessee, 42-14
- Photos: Operation Christmas Child collection event
- Photos: A.D. Lewis Center Thanksgiving dinner giveaway
- Photos: Marshall Football Memorial Rededication Ceremony 2020
- Photos: Marshall Paint & Sip
- Photos: Election Day
- Photos: Rose Cutting Giveaway at Ritter Park
- Photos: Fifth Annual Jeff Kovatch Memorial River Cleanup