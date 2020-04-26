VIRGINIA GAYLE “JENNY” FIZER, 75, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home. She was born May 15, 1944, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Lola Marie Trimble Damron Puckett and Floyd William Damron. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Michael Fearing Fizer, and two brothers, James Damron and Floyd Damron. Jenny was a bus driver for Dawson-Bryant Schools for several years and was a member of the 39th Street Baptist Church, Ashland, Ky. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Survivors include her children, Michael Dale (Mickey) Fizer and wife Roxanne of Kenova, W.Va., and Kimberly Deeann Hughes and husband Donnie of Fairlawn, Va.; grandchildren, Troy Hughes, Ethan Hughes, Katelyn (Shane) Patterson, Brandon (Lori) Fizer, Abby (Nate) Masters and Andrea Hughes; great-grandchildren, Madison, Savannah and Delaney Fizer, Brooklyn and Gannon Masters, Addison Walls, Ashton Hughes, Jaxon Patterson, Madison Mayne, Oliver Hughes and Ryleigh Patterson; sisters, Ida Lou Bowen and Phyllis Bocook; sister-in-law, Shirlene Smith; and special friends, Jackie Burchfield and Pam and Frank Koenig. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio, with Kenny Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow. Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
