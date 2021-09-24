WILLIAM A. HAMPTON, 87, of South Point, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was born on March 13, 1934, in Chatteroy, W.Va., son of the late Esker and Jettie Meade Hampton. Preceding him in death were three brothers, Esker Jr., Lewis, Rhoal, all formerly from Fort Gay, W.Va., and one sister, Janis Owens of Wurtland, Ky. He also had recently lost a precious grandson, William Zachary Hampton of South Point, Ohio. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy J. Hampton, South Point, Ohio, and two children, Dr. William Hampton of South Point, Ohio, and Beverly R. Workman (Mark) of Canton, Ga.; two granddaughters, Sydne A. Workman, Covington, La., and Addison C. Workman, Canton, Ga. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 32 years of employment, serving as Superintendent of Services at various facilities. He was a devout member of the Huntington First Church of the Nazarene, which he attended for many years, taught Sunday School and other duties asked of him until his health conditions prevented him from physically attending; he continued to attend his church and worshiped his God from home via video streaming. Much of the family’s comfort at this difficult time comes from knowing he is now in Heaven walking and running the streets of gold and reunited with many of his friends. There has never been a man more sure of where he was going after departing this life. His only other interest in life was his family, and seemingly everything he did was to help and assist them. He was a master of every task presented, whether automotive, electrical, plumbing, construction, and willingly participated if he could help one of us. His intelligence was unmatched; he was blessed with as much common sense as book knowledge. He will be missed greatly and never forgotten. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home in South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Mark Price and Pastor Craig Miller officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend.
