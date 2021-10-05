WILLIAM ALFRED BLACK, 81, of Milton, W.Va., passed away October 4, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born August 21, 1940, in Mason County, W.Va., son of the late William Anderson “Dick” Black and Hazel Virginia Wray Black. He retired from Woodmere Memorial Park with 38 years of service. He was also preceded in death by one brother, David Black. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mildred “Mickey Lou” Edmonds Black; three children, Melinda Glenn, Jimmy Black (Carrie) and Kathy Black; siblings, Annabelle Glenn, Randy Black and Mary Lou Spurlock; five grandchildren, Grace (James), Eddie, Jake (Amanda), Nathan and Caleb; five great-grandchildren, Tyler, Alexis, James, Darren and Sofia. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Don Reynolds. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
