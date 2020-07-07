Essential reporting in volatile times.

WILLIAM M. SUITER, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. He was born July 28, 1936 in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Derward and Bethel Rebecca Wallace Suiter. He was a member of the Army, serving during the Korean War. He was a pipefitter with Pipefitters and Steamfitters Local #521, spending most of his time working at Huntington Piping. He was a graduate of Chesapeake High School, a member of Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, where he was a former deacon; a 32 degree Mason; was active in Little League baseball, football and basketball; and was a proud supporter of the Chesapeake Panthers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Bonnie Moore and Phyllis Poynter. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Phyllis Bailey Suiter; three sons, Michael (Christle) Suiter, Dean (LeAnn) Suiter and Steve (Tammy) Suiter, all of Chesapeake, Ohio; one brother, Dr. Phil Suiter of St. Albans, W.Va.; eight grandchildren, Joshua, Rebecca, Meagan, Kayla, Matthew, Bailie and Austin Suiter, and Brandon Julian; as well as four great-grandchildren, Jordan, Shaylen, Gunner and Grayson. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Mark Roach and Dr. Phil Suiter officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.slackandwallace.com.

