YAVETTA “BETTY” LOUISE GIBSON, 96, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. Betty was born September 22, 1925, in Ironton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ferman and Margaret “Maggie” Layne Moore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stewart Robinson Gibson; three children, Roger Gibson, Aaron “Rocky” Gibson and Lynette Sullivan; four sisters, Mabel, Eva, Sis Watts and Felonese Webb; and four brothers, George, Earl, Ferman and Jimmy Moore. Betty was a graduate of Hanging Rock High School. She is survived by two children, Pamela “Cooki” Pitsenbarger and Michael Lee (Peggy) Gibson; 10 grandchildren, including Roxanna Black, Todd Pitsenbarger, Lanae Damron and Natasha Jones; 16 great-grandchildren, including Joshua, Caleb, Courtney, Whitney, Chelsea and Sawyer; two great-great-grandchildren; and a special caregiver, Shelly Grant. Funeral services will be at noon Friday, December 3, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are requested. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
