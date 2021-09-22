AGNES KAY CHAPMAN, 64, of Milton, W.Va., passed away September 19, 2021, at home. She was born November 24, 1956, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Junior and Lilly Faye Conrad Chapman. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, John Chapman and Dale Chapman. She is survived by one sister, Betty Lucas (Phil); one brother, Stevie Chapman (Emma); nephews, Tracy Chapman, Jason Lucas (Mary), Justin Lucas (Kilo); niece, Tara Arrington (Matt); great-nephews, Ben, Heath, Jake and Tristyn; and great-nieces, Madisyn and Lilly. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Junior Smith. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

